A former Barclays bank branch in Hemsworth looks set to be converted into a gym and physiotherapy centre.

Plans have been submitted to Wakefield Council to turn the property into the town’s “premier fitness destination.”

Barclays shut the Hemsworth branch in September last year in a round of nationwide closures.

Barclays are expected to close banks in more than 150 locations during 2023 and 2024.

The former Barclays bank branch in Hemsworth could be converted into a gym and physiotherapy centre. Image: Google Streetview

Christopher Storer, the building’s new owner, has applied to refurbish the property on Bank Street to make way for the new business.

The site also includes a vacant former furniture shop and an empty flat above the old bank.

Proposals include providing mixed martial arts training as well as group and individual fitness classes for customers.

A statement submitted on behalf of the applicant says: “The proposed gymnasium conversion works is considered sustainable in that it will provide a high quality, much needed, alternative business usage suitably blending in with and adding to the general character of the immediate area.”

The scheme includes using the existing access to the site from Barnsley Road and parking spaces already in place.

The document says: “Our purpose is to foster a supportive and motivating environment where individuals of all fitness levels can be inspired to achieve their own personal health and fitness goals.

This can be achieved through offering a wide range of fitness and wellbeing services.”

It also says the proposal would benefit the area by bringing an empty building back into use.

It adds: “Consideration has been given to creating a safe and sustainable business as empty buildings that stand for long periods of time do attract vandalism and anti-social behaviour.”

A statement on the Barclays’ website at the time of the branch closure read: “Our branch network and the colleagues who work in them remain a vital part of what we offer our customers.

“Yet with customers visiting our branches less and less each year, we must constantly assess how and why our branches are used and make decisions based on that insight.

“There will be times when this means that we will make the difficult decision to close a branch.”