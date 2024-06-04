Lindsey Burrow has paid tribute to her “loving, kind, caring husband” Rob after the Leeds Rhinos legend sadly passed away at the weekend.

Rob Burrow inspired a nation with his brave battle against Motor Neurone Disease (MND) after being diagnosed in December 2019 before campaigning tirelessly to raise awareness and millions of pounds to support everyone impacted by the disease.

The Rhinos confirmed he passed away peacefully at Wakefield’s Pinderfields Hospital near his home surrounded by his family after becoming ill earlier last week.

In a moving tribute, Lindsey, mother of Rob’s three children, Macy, Maya and Jackson, said:

“We are all deeply saddened by the loss of our devoted husband and father. I was incredibly proud and fortunate to call Rob my husband. I am unbelievably proud of the campaigning he's done to raise awareness and the millions of pounds that have been raised in his name for MND charities.

“I would like to thank the Rugby League community and everyone for their outpouring of love and support since Rob's diagnosis. I truly appreciate every message of support, and fundraising that has been done.

“My priority is to make Rob proud, and to bring our three children up as Rob would want and ensure their happiness and well-being.

“We will continue to keep Rob's legacy alive. We will continue to 'bang the drum' and do our best to try and help others.”

She added: “I would like to thank Dr Agam Jung and the MND team at Seacroft Hospital for all the care they have shown Rob since his diagnosis and all the staff at Pinderfields for their compassion for Rob in his final days.

“Although we knew this day would arrive, I am somehow still feeling at a loss for words that our loving, kind, caring husband and father has departed. However, we take comfort from how much people's love and continued support meant to Rob through his most vulnerable times.

“He was simply the best. Our hero.”

On Monday, members of his family attended the start of construction work at the Rob Burrow Centre for MND at Seacroft Hospital, while a special BBC documentary, There’s Only One Rob Burrow, aired in the evening.

In a final message, Rob said: “Every single day is precious. Don’t waste a moment. In a world full of adversity we must still dare to dream.