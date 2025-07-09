Heath Common battery site recommended for approval despite 1,200 objections

Planners have recommended controversial plans to build a battery energy storage system (BESS) next to an historic village be given the go-ahead.

Wakefield Council officers said the scheme at Heath was acceptable despite “significant public interest”, which includes more than 1,200 objections and four petitions from residents opposed to the scheme.

The development, which involves installing 72 containers storing lithium ion batteries on farmland, has also been opposed by councillors and MPs of different parties.

BESS facilities take in power from renewable energy sources and then release it back to the National Grid when demand is high.

Residents have been campaigning since 2022 to stop an battery energy facility being built on farmland close to Heath village, in Wakefield.

Opponents claim the scheme poses a serious fire or explosion risk to residents living near to the seven-hectare site.

Heritage campaigners say the development would be detrimental to a conservation area which contains many historic buildings and structures.

Harmony Energy submitted the application in 2022, saying the scheme complied with national planning policy and would contribute to net zero targets.

A total of 130 comments in support of the proposals has also been received by the council.

Councillors from Wakefield Council's Conservative Group backed the plan to stop the energy farm at Heath.

The company last month appealed to the Planning Inspectorate following a three-year delay in determining the application.

A four-day public inquiry is expected to be held over the matter at a date yet to be confirmed.

Members of the council’s planning and highways committee have been asked to decide whether they agree with a recommendation to approve the scheme.

If committee members agree with planning officers, the council is unlikely to contest the appeal and the inquiry.

Andrea Jenkyns, former Conservative MP for Morley and Outwood, visited Heath village to support the campaign to stop an energy storage farm

A planning inspector would still hear objections and representations from other groups and individuals at the hearing.

The I Love Heath Common protest group was set up in opposition to the scheme.

A spokesperson for the campaign group previously said: “Harmony Energy is showing a blatant disregard for local feeling.

“Harmony Energy says it has listened to the views of local people – yet more than 1,200 local people have said quite clearly they do not want this battery energy storage plant anywhere near their homes or this historic heritage landscape.

“We urge Harmony Energy to withdraw this plan and find an alternative, more suitable, site away from this historic heritage landscape that is metres from many people’s homes.

“There is nothing renewable about a battery storage facility.

“It is a standalone industrial development.

“Its sole purpose is as a business opportunity, and it is certainly not a source of renewable energy.”

A heritage report commissioned by campaigners said Heath faced “untold harm” if the plans are approved.

The report said two buildings – the Grade II-listed Dame Mary Bolles Water Tower and the Whittling Well – are situated less than 100m from the proposed BESS site.

West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Authority previously raised concerns over public safety and Esseco UK, a chemical manufacturer which operates near to the site, has also objected.

Objections have been submitted by Heath Residents’ Association, Warmfield-cum-Heath Parish Council and Wakefield Civic Society.

Labour MPs Simon Lightwood, Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett, as well as former Conservative MPs Mark Eastwood and Dame Andrea Jenkyns, have called for it to be rejected.

A Harmony spokesperson previously said: “Projects like ours support the UK’s net zero ambitions at a time of climate crisis, enhance energy security which has never been more in the spotlight following a turbulent time relying on foreign imports, and they bring significant investment to the UK economy, attracting highly skilled jobs and increasing business rates.”

Addressing the safety concerns, they added: “Schemes would not be financeable or insurable if they were deemed to be a significant risk, and there are at least 130 utility scale battery systems operating safely in the UK and many thousands more across the globe.”

Responding to heritage impact concerns, the spokesperson said: “Our cultural heritage assessment is robust and undertaken by nationally recognised experts.

“Historic England do not object to the scheme and no property within the village of Heath will have views of the project.

“On the other hand, the extensive mitigation that was designed to screen the site from day one includes earthworks and mature planting.”

A report to councillors outlines a number of reasons for the three-year delay in determining the application.

They included the council adopting a new Local Plan, which helps determine planning policy across the district, in January 2024.

Further postponements were caused by changes to national planning policy following the election of a new government in July last year.

The site was designated as greenbelt land but it is now considered to be ‘greybelt’ after the new government published a revised national planning policy framework in December.

The report said: “There are considered to be no technical reasons to withhold planning permission.

“In weighing together all relevant factors, the proposal is considered to constitute sustainable development as defined within the national planning policy framework.”

Councillors will consider the report at a meeting on July 17.