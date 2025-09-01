High rise flats in Wakefield to undergo fire safety upgrades

Two high-rise flat blocks in Wakefield which date back to the 1960s are to be upgraded to comply with fire safety legislation.

Wakefield Council has given the go-ahead for the works to be carried out at Gillsike House, on Thorbury Road, and St Michaels House, on Park Grove Road.

Vico Homes, formerly Wakefield District Housing, plan to install new sprinkler systems and to replace combustible materials at the 11 and 13-storey buildings, which contain a total of 190 properties.

Proposals also include new ventilation systems for each flat and replacing fire doors throughout both buildings.

Decorations are planned to all communal areas and the domed entrances to the building are to be replaced.

A statement submitted on behalf of the social housing provider said: “The proposed scheme is to undertake a combination of works to address concerns with regards the building’s compliance and performance with regards fire safety.

“The material alterations are intended to make the fire safety conditions in the building better than existing.

“At present, there is no means of smoke control to the stair and lobbies, no sprinkler system and no firefighting shaft, which is what would be expected if the building was built new today.

“Due to the nature of the works we don’t consider a significant change to the appearance and aesthetics of the existing block of flats.”

A planning officer’s report said the Health and Safety Executive had been consulted on the plans and “have confirmed they are content” with the designs.

The officer added: “The proposal has been assessed against national and local planning policies and guidance and is considered to be acceptable.”