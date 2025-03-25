Home Bargains issues urgent recall for children's toy over 'serious risk'
Limbs on the toys can become easily detached, due to the weakness of the seams.
As a result, the internal fibrous stuffing material is easily accessible, which a child could access and place it in their mouth.
The 25cm plush toys, which come in three Easter designs – Yellow Chick, Pink Rabbit and White Rabbit - have been withdrawn from the market and recalled by Home Bargains.
The affected toys have a barcode of 10811016.
Anyone who has bought any of the Easter plush toys should stop using them immediately and keep out of the reach of children.
To obtain a full refund, you should return the toy to your Home Bargains store.