Home Bargains issues urgent recall for children's toy over 'serious risk'

Home Bargains are recalling Happy Easter Plush Toys due to a serious risk of asphyxiation.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Limbs on the toys can become easily detached, due to the weakness of the seams.

As a result, the internal fibrous stuffing material is easily accessible, which a child could access and place it in their mouth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 25cm plush toys, which come in three Easter designs – Yellow Chick, Pink Rabbit and White Rabbit - have been withdrawn from the market and recalled by Home Bargains.

Home Bargains have issued an urgent recall of the toys.

The affected toys have a barcode of 10811016.

Anyone who has bought any of the Easter plush toys should stop using them immediately and keep out of the reach of children.

To obtain a full refund, you should return the toy to your Home Bargains store.