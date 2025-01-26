Homelessness in Wakefield: District gets £65K rough sleeping funding boost

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wakefield is set to receive tens of thousands of pounds worth of funding to tackle rough sleeping and homelessness in a bid to address the growing national crisis of rough sleeping this winter.

The government has announced £20m worth of funding for ‘resolving and preventing’ rough sleeping across England during the winter months.

The funding comes on top of the government’s initial package of £10m to areas with the highest levels of rough sleeping issued in November 2024.

Within the package, distributed to local authorities in England in the coming weeks, the Wakefield district is set to receive an uplift of £65,995 to help fund efforts to help vulnerable people sleeping rough during ongoing cold weather.

Coun Maureen Cummings, Cabinet Member for Communities and Poverty at Wakefield Council, said: “We welcome this new funding to help us support some of the most vulnerable people in our district.

"It’s positive that we now have a government committed to working with us to tackle this problem.

“Early intervention is key to support those at risk. And this funding will allow us to continue improving our services whilst working closely with our partners to do the very best we can to support those who need it.”

Simon Lightwood, Labour Member of Parliament for Wakefield and Rothwell, said: “I warmly welcome the government’s funding boost to tackle the blight of rough sleeping on our streets.

“In England, rough sleeping from 2010-2024 rose by a staggering 120 per cent.

“I am proud that this Labour Government is tackling the issue head on by providing the funding councils need to look after vulnerable people in our local community.”