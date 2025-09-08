Horbury volunteer team raises thousands for local youth project by completing Great North Run

Aaron Daley and Jacqueline Walter ran the Great North Run for the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project.

A volunteer team from the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project have raised thousands of pounds, by completing the Great North Run.

The Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project volunteer team joined almost 60,000 runners to successfully completed the Great North Run in Newcastle-upon-Tyne on Sunday (September 7)

The team of five took on the 13.1 mile track, from the heart of Newcastle upon Tyne to South Shields, in what is the largest half-marathon in the world.

The volunteers included Kirsty Cronin, Colin Sweatman, Erin Townsend and Jacqueline Walter – a long term project supporter who ran for the 16th time.

Another team member was Aaron Daley, a young man who came up through the project and links the volunteering with his medical degree work.

Despite various injuries, Jackie, Aaron and Colin all successfully reached the end of the course – with Colin reaching the finish line in an impressive one hour, 49 minutes and 14 seconds.

Another regular runner, Matthew Shaw, injured his achilles prior to the race and couldn’t run but, undeterred, he spoke to his sponsors and instead participated in a marathon-length row.

The funds raised by sponsorship of the runners in the race and the row, is expected to raise over £2,000 when all money is collected.

All funds will be be put into the project and help it to continue to support young people in Horbury and the surrounding area.

John Walter, business manager for the Horbury Breakthrough Youth Project, said: ““The project is very grateful for all support and a big thanks go to our team who havetrained and fundraised over many months to make this fundraiser happen”.