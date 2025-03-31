Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans have been approved to demolish blocks of flats in Pontefract town centre which date back to the 1960s.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council has given the go ahead for the five-storey buildings, which form part of the Horsefair Flats complex, to be bulldozed.

Wakefield District Housing (WDH) submitted an application to knock down Violet Pritchard House, Silkstone House, Francis Lane House and Warren House in December last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The social housing provider plans to replace the buildings with new housing projects, according to documents submitted to the local authority.

Violet Pritchard House, Pontefract. Image: Prospect Archaeology

A heritage statement said the buildings are within the Pontefract Castle conservation area and are less than 300m from the medieval monument.

It said: “The buildings currently occupying the site make a negative contribution to the setting and the proposed demolition would be a minor enhancement”.

The council’s conservation officer said: “The scale and form of the flats abruptly contrasts with the historic context of the area, and in particular undermines the significance of the castle”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The flats are currently vacant after former residents were housed elsewhere.

Francis Lane House, Pontefract. Image: Prospect Archaeology

The demolition phase is expected to take around 40 weeks to complete.

The site will then be grassed over until redevelopment occurs.

WDH said it intends to submit a separate planning application for a new housing project on the land.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Approving the proposals, a planning officer’s report said: “The flats form part of a wider residential area known locally as ‘Horsefair Flats’.

Warren House, Pontefract. Google image.

“It is understood they were constructed in the mid 1960s for the purpose of public housing.

“Since their original construction, pitched roofs were added in the 1990s and a number of windows and doors have been replaced with a variety of styles.

“It is therefore considered that the buildings that currently standing do not reflect the original architectural intention of these buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is accepted that the buildings in question contribute little from a visual perspective to the local area and the demolition of these, along with the future redevelopment of the site, would be beneficial”.

Planning permission was granted with a condition that a full archaeological recording takes place at the site before further development is carried out.