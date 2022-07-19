How did your MP vote on the Government confidence motion?

Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford MP also voted against the motion, as did Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett.

Andrea Jenkyns, MP for Morley and Outwood, voted for the motion expressing confidence, alongside almost all her Conservative colleagues, as it was passed 349-238.

Unusually, the vote was tabled by the Government because it refused to accept the wording of a Labour motion after Boris Johnson announced he was staying on as Prime Minister until the autumn.

MPs were asked whether "this House has confidence in Her Majesty's government", with defeat almost certainly triggering a general election.

Simon Lightwood, Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett voted against the motion, alongside the vast majority of their Labour colleagues.

Voting against the motion were 181 Labour MPs, 37 SNP MPs, 12 Lib Dem MPs, two Independent MPs, one SDLP MP, one Alliance MP, three Plaid Cymru MPs and one Green Party MP .

Meanwhile, 342 Tory MPs, six DUP MPs and one Independent MP voted for it.

There were just 48 who abstained or did not vote – 16 Labour MPs, 12 Tory MPs, seven SNP MPs, two DUP MPs, six Independent MPs, one SDLP MP, two Alba Party MPs and two Lib Dem MPs.