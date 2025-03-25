'I would do it all again in the blink of an eye': Hero Helen steps down after raising millions for Wakefield Hospice
For almost 40 years, the name Helen Knowles has been synonymous with Wakefield Hospice.
From running New York Marathon, Tandem Skydiving, trekking to the Base Camp of Everest, cycling through Death Valley in the Nevada Desert, cycling across Rajasthan in India and even completing a Survival themed weekend, the Director of Income Generation has helped raise millions of pounds for hospice care.
But now, after 38 years, Helen is hanging up her fundraising hat and retiring.
Helen’s time at Wakefield Hospice began even before the doors were opened to patients or the first brick was laid, starting as a voluntary member of the Lupset Fundraising Group.
Helen said: “I remember being passed a leaflet advertising the fundraising group and literally being told ‘you need to go to this’ and the rest as they say is history!
"I had no formal training – I just learned to do the job.
“The first ever fundraising event we hosted was a Toy Fayre at Lupset WMC, and since day one I have been so proud to represent Wakefield Hospice every single time I get to interact with our incredible local community, it is a true honour.”
Beginning her employment with Wakefield Hospice in 1990 within the fundraising team, Helen first set her sights on completing an extreme challenge at the turn of the millennium alongside then Mayor of Wakefield, Norman Hazell.
"I have never asked anyone to do anything I wouldn’t do myself,” Helen said.
"From abseiling to a tandem parachute jump with Pierce Brosnan’s stunt double!
“I know there are so many people who would love to do these challenges," Helen said.
"Many of whom may be receiving hospice care, and it is those people truly motivated me to get out and do it for them.
“I remember when the incredible nurses who founded Wakefield Hospice retired, and they said to me ‘keep going Helen, do it for us’ – these words stick with me through the smallest and greatest of challenges – from the horrendous blisters endured trekking the Sahara and the physical and emotional challenges faced when heading to Everest Base Camp through to the everyday challenges we face at work today."
And it’s the lives and stories of patients and their families that have been Helen’s biggest motivation.
“When the hospice first opened, there was a lady who had children who were around the same age of my own.
"Her young son asked me where his mummy was going and it just broke my heart.
"That’s why it’s been such a privilege, spending time with patients and their families and there have been so many amazing families.
"It’s the patients, the families and donors that have allowed me to do what I have done.
"I am one of a team. From the caterers and domestics, to the doctors, nurses – everyone plays an integral part in caring for patients and families.
"Hospices put their arms around you and let you know we’ll be here, we’ll support you, we’ll care for everybody’s needs.”
Wakefield Hospice, like many other hospices, relies on a combination of government funding and fundraising to cover its annual costs.
"We really are appreciative for every penny we get,” Helen said.
"Hospices are saving the NHS billions of pounds in care and it’s only for the generosity of the public and the tenacity of hospices that the money comes in.
"The public are the ones who have supported us and that means the most – Joe Public donating their hard earned money.
"But they know we’re local. They know we’re trusted and respected. People know where their donations are going and where it will be spent.”
And Helen says she has the fondest of memories.
"I have met some legendary people in sport and entertainment who have supported the hospice over the years.
"Henry Cooper once visited and the patients were so excited – they all wanted new pyjamas!
"The giant Henry sat with one gentleman and cupped his hand and they just talked.
"It was such a special and moving moment. The gentleman passed away 24 hours later and his family said it was such a lovely memory.
"I remember meeting George Best, Kevin Sinfield, Robert Rinder, Chris Kamara and Jane McDonald who is a huge supporter.
"I’ve been deeply moved by the patients who have driven me to do what I do.
"It’s been such a priveldge to have worked alongside these people, colleagues, past and present.
"We support each other and friendships have been built.
"I’m from Wakefield and I will always support my community.”
So, what now for Helen?
"Life so far has all been planned. Now it’s time for a bit of the unplanned, a bit of freedom!
“I’ll be spending more time with my mum, my children and grandchildren and my husband.
“I appreciate more than ever that time is so precious.
"Wakefield Hospice will always be in my heart and I shall continue to support it from the sidelines.
"And I would do it all again in the blink of an eye – but now, my shift is done.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.