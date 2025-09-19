'I'm running 55 miles in 55 cities and I'm heading for Wakefield this weekend!'

A man who is attempting to run a marathon in every English city over the course of a year was inspired to raise money for a cancer charity after his mother endured her own cancer journey.

And on Saturday, he’s heading to Wakefield.

Adam Rodriguez, 28, from Bath, began his epic 55 marathon challenge on Saturday, July 5 in Hereford.

He said; “A few years ago my mother bravely battled large B-cell lymphoma in three places and while she survived, the journey tested every part of our family.

Adam Rodriguez's incredible 55-marathon challenge will see him run his 12th marathon in Wakefield this Saturday.

" A reminder of the quiet, relentless strength it takes to face cancer, not just for those diagnosed but for everyone who loves them.

"I’m passionate about trying to raise money for Move Against Cancer because they bring hope, movement and community to people navigating the weight of cancer, reminding us that no one goes through it alone.

"I’m doing this challenge to see every corner of England, to test both my body and my mind, and to embrace the adventure that comes with pushing beyond comfort – one marathon, once city, and one story at a time”.

Adam is traveling to 55 cities across England between July 2025 and July 2026.

His final marathon will be in Salisbury on June 28 next year.

On Saturday, he’ll be starting the Wakefield leg of the marathon at Wakefield Cathedral before heading to The Hepworth, Chantry Chapel, Thornes Park, Pugneys Park, Sandal Castle and Nostell Priory.

“I’ve always been active and I’ve always loved running,” he said.

“In terms of the fitness side of things, I’ve run many marathons and half marathons before. Although it won’t be easy, I’m confident I can make it work.”

Throughout the year-long challenge Adam is planning to meet ambassadors and participants from MOVE Against Cancer’s 5k Your Way initiative.

On the last Saturday of the month, at designated parkruns, anyone impacted by cancer is welcome to join a 5KYW group and walk, jog or run as much or as little of the route as they wish.

“It’s going to be such an honour joining the participants and ambassadors of 5KYW across the country. These are the people creating community, encouragement and strength at a local level and I’m excited to hear their stories, share the miles with them and highlight the real impact Move Against Cancer is making on the ground”.

Adam’s proud mum Sharon is thrilled about her son’s forthcoming marathon adventure.

“Adam loves a challenge,” she said.

"I have every faith he will complete this and look forward to watching his journey.”

MOVE Against Cancer’s Fundraising Officer Sophie Mulligan said: “Adam’s commitment is

hugely admirable.

“He’s given up a whole year of weekends to take on this epic challenge and to do it in support of MOVE Against Cancer means so much to us.

“Any donations to spur Adam on will go directly into supporting and inspiring those affected by cancer to live an active, fulfilling life.

"We are behind you every step of the way, Adam!”