In pictures: 15 photos of Wakefield Trinity fans and players celebrating after their 1895 Cup final win at Wembley

By Dominic Brown
Published 8th Jun 2024, 22:16 BST
It has been a long time coming, but Wakefield Trinity fans can finally enjoy a Wembley win.

Trinity thrashed Sheffield Eagles 50-6 in the 1895 Cup final as they made their first appearance at the national stadium for 45 years.

Captain Matty Ashurst said: “I’d never played at Wembley before, so to captain a team and win like we did is awesome.”

Man of the match Luke Gale hopes it will be the first of several trophies for Trinity this season.

He said: “It was a great team performance. They’re a great group of lads and we enjoy turning up to training every day.

“From pre-season, day one it’s just been fantastic since Matt (Ellis, club owner) has come in and put a bit of, almost, ambition. He’s put his money where his mouth is and said he was going to change the club. The fans have backed him.

"Powelly (head coach Daryl Powell) has come in and the lads have backed him, and it’s just been fantastic.

“This was the first one on the list that we wanted and there’s a couple more to go.”

Wakefield Trinity at Wembley: 20 photos of fans arriving for the 1895 Cup final

Wakefield Trinity fans enjoy the moment after beating Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final

1. Celebrations

Wakefield Trinity fans enjoy the moment after beating Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
It was a day to remember for the Wakefield Trinity fans

2. Celebrations

It was a day to remember for the Wakefield Trinity fans Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Wakefield Trinity fans enjoy the moment

3. Celebrations

Wakefield Trinity fans enjoy the moment Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Wakefield Trinity fans at the 1895 Cup final

4. Celebrations

Wakefield Trinity fans at the 1895 Cup final Photo: Gerard Binks

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WembleyWakefield TrinitySheffield EaglesLuke GaleDaryl PowellTrinity