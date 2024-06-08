In pictures: 15 photos of Wakefield Trinity fans and players celebrating after their 1895 Cup final win at Wembley

Trinity thrashed Sheffield Eagles 50-6 in the 1895 Cup final as they made their first appearance at the national stadium for 45 years.

Captain Matty Ashurst said: “I’d never played at Wembley before, so to captain a team and win like we did is awesome.”

Man of the match Luke Gale hopes it will be the first of several trophies for Trinity this season.

He said: “It was a great team performance. They’re a great group of lads and we enjoy turning up to training every day.

“From pre-season, day one it’s just been fantastic since Matt (Ellis, club owner) has come in and put a bit of, almost, ambition. He’s put his money where his mouth is and said he was going to change the club. The fans have backed him.

"Powelly (head coach Daryl Powell) has come in and the lads have backed him, and it’s just been fantastic.

“This was the first one on the list that we wanted and there’s a couple more to go.”

