Later today (kick-off 5.45pm), Trinity will face Sheffield Eagles in the 1895 Cup final.

It’s the first time Wakefield have played at the national stadium since defeat in the Challenge Cup final against Widnes in 1979.

Thousands of Trinity fans have made the trip to London to cheer on their heroes.

Here are 20 photos of fans arriving at Wembley for the big match.

1 . Wembley Wakefield Trinity fans out in force as they arrive at Wembley Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

2 . Wembley Wakefield Trinity fans out in force as they arrive at Wembley Photo: Gerard Binks Photo Sales

3 . Wembley Wakefield Trinity fans out in force as they arrive at Wembley Photo: Gerard BInks Photo Sales