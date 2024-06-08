Wakefield Trinity fans at Wembley ahead of the 1895 Cup final.

Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Wakefield Trinity take on Sheffield Eagles in the final of the 1895 Cup.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the showpiece occasion in what is a very special day for the Trin.

Trinity have had to wait 45 years for this day. Their last appearance at the iconic national stadium came in 1979 when they were defeated 12-3 by Widnes in the Challenge Cup final. Will they be returning to West Yorkshire with the first piece of silverware on offer in 2024?

