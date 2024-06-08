Live

Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals day: Wakefield Trinity at Wembley LIVE

By Adam Cheshire
Published 8th Jun 2024, 14:14 BST
Wakefield Trinity fans at Wembley ahead of the 1895 Cup final.Wakefield Trinity fans at Wembley ahead of the 1895 Cup final.
Wakefield Trinity fans at Wembley ahead of the 1895 Cup final.
Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Wakefield Trinity take on Sheffield Eagles in the final of the 1895 Cup.

We’ll bring you all the updates from the showpiece occasion in what is a very special day for the Trin.

Trinity have had to wait 45 years for this day. Their last appearance at the iconic national stadium came in 1979 when they were defeated 12-3 by Widnes in the Challenge Cup final. Will they be returning to West Yorkshire with the first piece of silverware on offer in 2024?

Stay with us on the Wakefield Express to find out! Kick off is at 5.45pm.

18:50 BST

42

At the break I took one final sweep of the press box’s refreshments facilities and grabbed another cup of tea. It’s not Yorkshire Tea though...

18-6

18:49 BST

40 minutes away

Wakefield are 40 minutes away from a first Wembley triumph since...1963! Can they do it? Stay with us to find out!

18-6

18:48 BST

Second half

Here we go!

Wakefield lead 18-6

18:48 BST

Second half

We are just about ready for the second half!

18:38 BST

Half-time

We will be right back for the second half! C’mon Trin!

18-6

18:36 BST

Half-time

What a turnaround that was from the Trin! They have bounced back superbly from that Anthony Thackeray try thanks to efforts from Lachlan Walmsley, Luke Gale and Thomas Doyle, and hold a healthy lead at the break!

18:35 BST

Half-time

And that’s half-time!!!

18:35 BST

Conversion

Jowitt makes it three from three.

18-6

18:34 BST

TRRRYYY

What a great time to score a try!!

16-6

18:34 BST

TRRRYYYYYY

A try on the hooter!!!! Thomas Doyle barges over between the sticks!!

16-6

