Welcome to our live coverage from WEMBLEY as Wakefield Trinity take on Sheffield Eagles in the final of the 1895 Cup.

Challenge Cup and 1895 Cup finals day: Wakefield Trinity at Wembley LIVE
We’ll bring you all the updates from the showpiece occasion in what is a very special day for the Trin.
Trinity have had to wait 45 years for this day. Their last appearance at the iconic national stadium came in 1979 when they were defeated 12-3 by Widnes in the Challenge Cup final. Will they be returning to West Yorkshire with the first piece of silverware on offer in 2024?
Stay with us on the Wakefield Express to find out! Kick off is at 5.45pm.
At the break I took one final sweep of the press box’s refreshments facilities and grabbed another cup of tea. It’s not Yorkshire Tea though...
18-6
40 minutes away
Wakefield are 40 minutes away from a first Wembley triumph since...1963! Can they do it? Stay with us to find out!
18-6
Second half
Here we go!
Wakefield lead 18-6
Second half
We are just about ready for the second half!
Half-time
We will be right back for the second half! C’mon Trin!
18-6
Half-time
What a turnaround that was from the Trin! They have bounced back superbly from that Anthony Thackeray try thanks to efforts from Lachlan Walmsley, Luke Gale and Thomas Doyle, and hold a healthy lead at the break!
Half-time
And that’s half-time!!!
Conversion
Jowitt makes it three from three.
18-6
TRRRYYY
What a great time to score a try!!
16-6
TRRRYYYYYY
A try on the hooter!!!! Thomas Doyle barges over between the sticks!!
16-6
