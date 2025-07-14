IN PICTURES: A packed Pontefract celebrates all things sweet as iconic Liquorice Festival returns for 2025

The festival, which took place on Sunday (July 13), featured over 50 stalls selling liquorice-themed products.

From liquorice sausage rolls, cheddar cheese, stout and gin, there was a fitting treat for everyone.

As headline sponsor, HARIBO’s stall offered its iconic Pontefract Cakes, international HARIBO liquorice products from France and Germany, as well as limited-edition merchandise exclusive to the festival.

One highlight was the HARIBO Liquorice Parade, led by their iconic Goldbear, which started at HARIBO UK’s Pontefract factory.

The parade featured exclusive HARIBO-themed costumes– including the much-loved Pontefract Cakes as well as sweets from HARIBO’s latest innovation Nostalgix, a product inspired by classic hard-boiled sweets.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper, who is also the local MP for Pontefract, Castleford and Knottingley, came along to join the day’s bright festivities and opened the festival alongside Mayor of Wakefield, Coun Maureen Tennant-King.

Liquorice holds a special place in Pontefract, HARIBO and Yorkshire’s rich confectionery history.

Since acquiring Dunhills in 1972, HARIBO has upheld the town’s liquorice-making tradition by producing the iconic Pontefract Cakes.

Secretary of State for the Home Department, Yvette Cooper, said: “The Liquorice Festival is always a fantastic event and an opportunity for the community to come together to celebrate our heritage. Pontefract Cakes have been made here for 250 years, including for the past 50 years by Haribo in Pontefract & Castleford.

"It was great to see so many people enjoying the event in the sunshine. Thank you for Haribo, Wakefield Council and Pontefract Civic Society for supporting a great weekend”.

Commenting on the festival, Tabea Powell, Head of Communications at HARIBO UK said: “As we learned from last year, the Pontefract Liquorice Festival doesn’t disappoint and team HARIBO were out in full force.

"From the array of local businesses offering such a vibrant range of liquorice-themed products to the HARIBO Liquorice Parade led by Goldbear, there were countless special moments to cherish.

"We are honoured to be headline sponsor of this iconic festival that is such an exciting date in the town’s cultural calendar.”

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Wakefield Council’s Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport said: “This year’s Pontefract Liquorice Festival was a fantastic event, which saw the town centre packed with families enjoying a fabulous day out.

"With a vibrant parade, colourful market stalls, a great atmosphere and great entertainment, it was a fitting celebration of Pontefract’s unique association with liquorice.”

The Liquorice Festival will return in 2026.

Pontefract Liquorice Festival Residents and tourists filled the streets of Pontefract to celebrate the annual Liquorice Festival on Sunday.

Live performances The festival also had a stage, with live performances taking place throughout the afternoon.

HARIBO Liquorice Parade The festival featured an impressive parade from HARIBO - led by their iconic Goldbear and starting at HARIBO UK's Pontefract factory.