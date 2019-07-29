In pictures: Thousands watch as Ferrybridge Power Station demolition begins
Thousands of people gathered to watch as the destruction of Ferrybridge Power Station began this weekend.
A local landmark, the power station once employed 900 people. Four of the remaining cooling towers will be blown down later this year. For video of Sunday's demolition, click here. Did you gather to watch the demolition this weekend?
1. Well prepared
Work to demolish the towers has been underway for several months. This included clearing the inside of the towers to make way for explosives.