Inspired by Kev Sinfield
Taking inspiration from Kev Sinfield's challenges to raise money for MNDA and the Rob Burrow Foundation, and following the tragic diagnosis of my friends Mother in Law, Ben and Phil decided to embark on their own challenge to raise funds for MNDA.
Alongside working full time and the usual family commitments, we're attempting to run a half marathon each day of the week around the streets of Wakefield/Rothwell, finishing with the Yorkshire Marathon on October 20.
That equates to around 105 miles.
They'll be running this side by side, with various friends looking to run or cycle parts of it with us.
You can read more about their story at their just giving page and of course if you're able to donate to the cause that would be very much appreciated!
https://www.justgiving.com/page/phil-ben7in7
