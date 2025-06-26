INXS and Crowded House tribute acts set to play Wakefield's Venue 23

Tribute acts to some of Australia and New Zealand’s finest 80s acts are coming to a venue in Wakefield.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bands representing INXS and Crowded House will play Venue 23 on July 12.

An organisers said: “Venue 23 is well known around these parts for always putting on a great night especially with some of the magical tribute acts that play there and Saturday, July 12 will be no different – except it will be.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Different because instead of watching just one amazing tribute you get two.

"The night will be headlined by INXS GB who guarantee the grooves of the original outfit and are fronted by a Hutch so authentic in his swagger and haircut you won’t be able to tell him from the original.”

The opening act for the evening are Split Frenz, a tribute to Crowded House and Australia’s favourite Kiwi party band Split Enz.

The tickets are £12 and available here.