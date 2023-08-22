Kennel Club welcomes Wakefield MP Simon Lightwood's support for pet electric shock collar ban

Mr Lightwood shared support for a ban on the devices, which punish cats and dogs for unwanted behaviour by delivering a shock to their neck via a remote control.

He said: “I believe that animals deserve to live with dignity. This is incompatible with the continued use of e-collars which is why I support their ban.

“In Wakefield we care about our four-legged friends. It’s clear there is a real strength of feeling locally for this ban. I am glad the Government is taking action.”

The Kennel Club has campaigned for a ban on electric shock collars for over 10 years, with recent statistics released by the organisation showing that the majority of the public (77 per cent) also support a ban.

Whilst the Government has committed to this, no date has been set for the final stage of the law to be passed through Parliament.

Dr Ed Hayes, head of public Affairs at The Kennel Club, said: “We’re pleased to see Simon Lightwood MP publicly supporting this long-awaited ban on cruel electric shock collars. This ban not only has cross party support, but is clearly something the British public want to see happen.

“Research has shown there is absolutely no need for cruel shock collars, which cause physical and psychological harm, given the vast array of positive training methods available.

“We urge dog lovers across the UK to support this ban and put pressure on the Government to follow through with their promises for animal welfare.”

Extensive evidence, including research funded by Defra - the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs - shows that shock collars not only cause unnecessary harm and suffering for dogs, but they also do not create a greater deterrent for disobedience and do not result in better learning or behavioural outcomes.