Labour councillors in Wakefield criticised their new government as they called for the “shameful” decision to cut winter fuel payments to be overturned.

Members of the Labour-controlled authority voted unanimously in favour of writing to chancellor Rachel Reeves in protest.

MPs last month voted in favour of the government’s plan to means test the benefit.

The winter fuel payment was previously available to all pensioners and worth up to £300.

Under changes to the scheme it will now only be available to those who receive pension credit.

The move is expected to affect around 10 million pensioners in England and Wales.

Nick Farmer, Conservative councillor for Ossett, proposed a motion to call on the government to “urgently review” winter fuel payment cuts.

Councillors instead voted for a more strongly worded motion calling on the chancellor to “reconsider” the decision and review means testing methodology.

Wakefield Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway

The amended motion was proposed by Labour councillor Steve Tulley, who told a full council meeting: “We are calling for the decision made a few weeks ago to be rescinded until a proper impact assessment can be done

“Nobody wants to see winter fuel allowance going to multi-millionaires.

“But none of us wants to see our pensioners who are just over the threshold be disqualified.”

Councillors also praised Normanton and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett for being the only Labour MP to defy the party whip and vote against the plan in parliament.

Jakob Williamson councillor for Hemsworth

Coun Tulley, who represents South Elmsall and South Kirkby, added: “Where were the others? In 1997 the incoming Labour government introduced the winter fuel allowance.

“Yvette Cooper and Jon Trickett voted for it at the time. So why the hell should they vote to take it out.”

Coun Tulley said means testing should be reviewed to prevent those who narrowly miss out on qualifying for pension credits being disproportionately affected.

He continued: “It is a disgrace. And it’s a shame on our government, 100 days in.

Jon Trickett, MP for Normanton and Hemsworth.

“It’s a crazy situation where people can be penalised for being 50 pence over.”

Seconding the motion, Kathryn Scott, (Labour, Airedale and Ferry Fryston), said: “I 100 percent agree with what councillor Tulley has just said and I applaud Jon Trickett.

“I believe this Labour government has got many things right so far over the last few months.

“But scrapping the winter fuel allowance is not one of the things they have got right.

“It is totally and utterly wrong to do this.

“I believe the winter fuel allowance should be preserved to ensure that pensioners in our district and across the country are not plunged into poverty.”

Steve Tulley, councillor for South Elmsall and South Kirkby.

Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway also backed the motion, saying: “Let’s be frank, the government has got this one wrong and we should call it out.

“We should be proud of the winter fuel allowance that we introduced in 1997.

“It lifted people out of poverty and we should not be taking away that support when winter is fast approaching.

“Cut-off thresholds are too arbitrary and they need to be looked at.

“But it’s a bit late for the Tories to find their conscience after 14 years of appalling decisions.

“Decisions impacting the poorest in society in a far greater way than this one.”

Maureen Cummings, cabinet member for communities and poverty, said: “Talk about shooting yourself in the foot.

“Taking the winter fuel allowance from the most vulnerable in the country is an absolute disaster for me.

Jakob Williamson (Labour, Hemsworth) said: “It should never have been done. I don’t even buy the arguments about means testing.

“We should be looking after the most vulnerable people.”

Josie Pritchard (Labour, Altofts and Whitwood) added: “I was absolutely shocked when this announcement was made.”

Earlier in the debate, Coun Farmer said: “For the last ten years I’ve listened to you (Labour) talking about the most vulnerable in society.

“The poor. The children. And you go and do this.

“You must feel humiliated. You must feel angry. You must feel sad. You must feel disgusted.

“Well, you’ll get over it. For the last five years the party opposite has given me so much grief about the government just gone.

“And yes, I’m glad they have gone. And you can report me to the Conservative Party and they can throw me out. I’m not bothered.

“But you’ve gone on and on about it all the time.

“But you’ve got it now. All the grief and hassle I’ve had – you’re getting it.”

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the opposition Conservative and Independent group said: “This is Labour’s version of austerity.

“This is the right wingers in your party coming together. So call it out.”

Pete Girt, leader of the Lib Dem group, said: “What is refreshing to see is the amount of Labour councils standing up and saying to their government ‘you have got this wrong’.

“I’m trying to remember in my lifetime when people have turned against a government so quickly, as they have done with this one.

“This is a ridiculous decision and I hope they do reverse it.”