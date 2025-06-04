Leader announces cabinet reshuffle after resignation of senior councillor

The leader of Wakefield Council has announced changes to the authority’s cabinet following the sudden resignation of a senior member of her top team.

On Monday, Michael Graham, portfolio for regeneration and economic growth, quit the role, saying he had “lost all faith” in the Labour Party.

Council deputy leader Jack Hemingway has been appointed to take over the position from Friday (June 6).

Coun Hemingway’s current portfolio for environment and climate change will be taken over by George Ayre, councillor for Pontefract South ward.

Council leader Denise Jeffery said all other cabinet positions and deputies remain the same.

She said: “We have a strong leadership team with a great mix of skills, expertise and local knowledge.

“Our strong focus will remain on the things that matter the most to everyone in our district.

“On providing the best value for money we can and on delivering the change that people want to see in their communities.”

Coun Graham was heavily critical of the government and prime minister Keir Starmer in his resignation statement.

He said: “I entered politics to serve the people – to stand up for fairness, for justice, and for those whose voices too often go unheard.

“But, over recent months, I have watched as the Labour Party has turned its back on the very people it once claimed to represent.

Wakfield Council Leader Denise Jeffery

“I can no longer, in good faith, stand under a banner that has strayed so far from its founding principles.

“The Labour Party has lost its way – and I have lost all faith in its ability to find it again.”

Coun Graham, who represents Wakefield West, said he would continue to sit as an independent member.