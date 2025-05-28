Leeds Rhinos reveal Rob Burrow tribute plans in MND awareness match against Wakefield Trinity
Rob, who was diagnosed with MND in December 2019, played his entire career at Leeds Rhinos during an unprecedented period of success for the club.
However, after his diagnosis his commitment to shine a light on the disease made him a household name across the country.
The third and final documentary he helped produce with BBC Breakfast has now been nominated for a National TV award in the Authored Documentary category with the public able to continue Rob’s legacy by voting to ensure the documentary makes the final short list for the televised final.
Voting closes at 11pm this Friday, May 30 and is free for the public to vote at www.nationaltvawards.com
As well as the latest award nomination, Rob’s former club Leeds Rhinos will host their annual MND Awareness game this Saturday at AMT Headingley against Wakefield Trinity, kick off 4.30pm, live on BBC Two.
Wakefield are coached by Daryl Powell, who gave Rob his full debut as a teenager back in 2001.
Leeds Rhinos will wear a special one off fundraising kit for the game which features an iconic image of Rob from his playing days made up of the names of the 196 players that Rob played with for club and representative sides along with the names his children, Maya, Macy and Jackson, and wife Lindsey.
Last year, the MND Awareness shirt raised over £80,000 to help support the Leeds Hospitals Charity’s appeal to build the Rob Burrow Centre for MND.
In 2025, the donation will be made the MND Association, who Burrow was a patron of.
Nearly 40 of Rob’s former team mates will be at the game on Saturday along with Rob’s parents Geoff and Irene Burrow, who will be joined by Rob’s sisters Claire and Joanne to present the matchball ahead of the game.
There will also be a minutes applause before kick off to pay tribute to Rob and the legacy he has left to the MND community.
