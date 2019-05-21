Life-saving defibrillators donated to Wakefield sports clubs

Two defibrillators have been donated to Wakefield sports organisations thanks to funding from the Tesco Bags of Help scheme.

Charity AED Donate provided the two Cardiac Science G5 defibrillators to former Sri Lankan first-class cricketer and current head coach of Yorkshire County Cricket Club’s Women’s squad, Tharindu Perera.

With help from Wakefield MP Mary Creagh, Tharindu found a home for one of the life-saving machines at Lightwaves Leisure Centre, and one at Ossett United.

Ms Creagh said: “It was a pleasure to work with Tharindu to donate the defibrillators to sports clubs in Wakefield. The two state-of-the-art devices will be put to good use in Wakefield and could help save a life in the future.”

Tharindu Perera added: “I am delighted to have found a home for the defibrillators in Wakefield. When AED Donate approached me looking to place two devices in the local community I knew Mary would find the best spot. I hope the equipment will help support and grow sport around Wakefield.”

Mohammed Ayub, general manager of Lightwaves Community Trust, said: “Lightwaves Leisure and Community Centre is an ideal location for a defibrillator. We’re delighted that Mary and Tharindu offered us this life-saving equipment. It will be there for all the different groups and individuals who use our facilities.”

Phil Smith, the chief executive of Ossett United, said: “This donation couldn’t have come at a better time for the club. Attendance rose all season, and with the larger crowds it’s only right that we have a defibrillator on site. I’m grateful to Mary and Tharindu for organising the donation from AED Donate.”