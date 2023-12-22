Daisy Williamson, 14, has had 12.5 inches of her long hair cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust, where it will be made into a wig for children with cancer.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The big chop happened yesterday (December 20).

Daisy, who has autism, struggles with sensory overload, which can make hair management very difficult and stressful for her.

Throughout the past year, she slowly built up her confidence in having her hair cut, with help from mum Sylvia Williamson and hair stylist Lorraine Evans, of Bespoke Hair Creations in Wakefield.

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daisy after the big chop. Daisy has donated 12.5 inches of her hair to the Little Princess Trust while also raising money for the charity

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This involved visiting the salon to become more familiar with the environment, and having small amounts of hair trimmed.

After coping well with this, Daisy built up the confidence to have enough cut off to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

Speaking to the Wakefield Express before the cut, Sylvia said Daisy’s new haircut will allow her to give the gift of hair to another child while also making hair maintenance more manageable for herself.

Alongside the 12.5 inches of hair she is donating, Daisy has also been fundraising for the charity through a Just Giving page. She has surpassed her goal by £150, taking the current total to £250, and hopes to further increase this by leaving the page live for a short time.

Daisy before having 12.5 inches of hair cut off

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sylvia said Daisy "did amazing and is so pleased to have currently raised £250".

The Little Princess Trust also funds research into paediatric cancers as well as making and providing free wigs to children with cancer.