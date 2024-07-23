Local hero Gillian Archbold shortlisted for 2024 National Diversity Awards Lifetime Achiever

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Wakefield’s Gillian Archbold has reached a milestone by being shortlisted for the Lifetime Achiever Award at the 2024 National Diversity Awards, in association with HSBC UK. This honor highlights her dedication to promoting equality, diversity, and inclusion. Out of over 90,000 nominees, Gillian is among the 125 finalists across 10 categories, reflecting her lifelong commitment to these values.

Gillian’s journey began at a young age. She took on the role of a carer at just seven years old, showing an early inclination towards helping others. At 19, she faced a new challenge when her daughter was born with a disability. This personal experience ignited her passion for supporting families with disabled children. In 2007, she founded the charity Kidz Aware, which has since been a beacon of hope for thousands of families, ensuring they receive the support they need.

Through Kidz Aware, Gillian has not only provided direct assistance to families but has also educated over 42,000 young people about diversity and equality. Her efforts have had a profound impact, fostering a more inclusive community and ensuring that disabled children have the opportunity to reach their full potential.

The National Diversity Awards ceremony will take place on October 4, 2024, at the stunning Liverpool Anglican Cathedral. This event, often referred to as the ‘Golden Globes’ of the diversity world, will be hosted by the renowned broadcaster, author, and journalist Clare Balding, CBE. Clare, a champion of diversity, inclusion, and equity, expressed her excitement about returning as host, emphasizing the importance of recognizing those who work tirelessly to unite and strengthen their communities.

Gillian and her daughter Sabrina.

“I’m honoured and delighted to return as host for these uplifting and inspiring awards. It’s so important to recognise individuals, organisations and charities going above and beyond to unite their communities, making them stronger, safer and happier,” said Clare Balding, CBE. “The National Diversity Awards celebrate all that’s good and powerful in an inclusive society and bring much-deserved attention to community heroes whose hard work and achievements might otherwise go unnoticed.”

The Lifetime Achiever category, in which Gillian is a finalist, celebrates individuals who have made significant contributions over their lifetimes. Other finalists in this category include Aurelia Havet (posthumously recognized), Clovis Salmon OBE, Diahanne Rhiney, Leila Thomas, ACC Dennis Murray, Raj Gill-Harrison, Veronica Kumeta, and Tony Kelly.

Reflecting on her nomination, Gillian expressed her gratitude and hope for the future. “I was overwhelmed by being nominated for this award and that so many of the families I support have voted for me. I am looking forward to attending the awards with my disabled daughter who is my best friend, but mostly I would like to raise the charity profile and highlight the need for positive changes for disabled children and their families.”

Paul Sesay, CEO of Inclusive Companies and founder of the National Diversity Awards, highlighted the importance of these recognitions. “These Awards honour the unsung heroes transforming lives and perceptions through their unwavering commitment,” he said. “They also serve to inspire the next generation of diversity advocates to be courageous, take a stand, and make a meaningful impact in their communities.”

As the Wakefield community eagerly awaits the results, there is no doubt that Gillian Archbold’s work has already made her a winner in the eyes of many. Her dedication to fostering a more inclusive and supportive environment for disabled children and their families is an inspiration to all.

For more information about the National Diversity Awards, visit www.nationaldiversityawards.co.uk or contact Katherine at prworkshop.co.uk (07787 533143). To learn more about Gillian Archbold and Kidz Aware, visit kidzaware.co.uk or contact Gillian directly at 01924 376882.