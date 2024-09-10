Long-distance rail services to return to Wakefield Westgate
In June, CrossCountry withdrew ten daily services calling at the city’s main station.
The decision sparked an outcry, with Wakefield and Rothwell MP Simon Lightwood accusing the operator of being “reckless” and “leaving passengers in the lurch”.
CrossCountry claimed timetable changes were needed to reduce overcrowding and encourage passengers making shorter journeys to switch to other operators.
It said the move was designed to reduce overcrowding on services between Scotland and the south west of England.
Mr Lightwood said the operator has confirmed a full timetable of services calling at Westgate will be reinstated from Sunday (September 8) following a 12-week trial period.
He said: “This decision will finally restore vital services which are used by countless residents everyday.
“CrossCountry removed these services without proper consultation and left passengers with limited options during the height of summer.
“This is a positive step by CrossCountry and one which will be welcomed by my constituents. But it is long overdue.
“CrossCountry still has a long way to go in restoring passengers’ confidence in their services as one of the worst performing train companies in the country.”
Matthew Morley, Wakefield Council’s cabinet member for planning and highways, said: “The restoration of services by CrossCountry provides some overdue positive news for local passengers.
“But CrossCountry should never have made this in the first place.
“Especially without any proper consultation, and in a way which affected our residents, businesses and visitors over the very busy summer period.
“Having a reliable and regular rail service is absolutely vital for our city.
“I hope lessons are learnt by the rail companies, and that decisions are better thought through in the future.”
A spokesperson for CrossCountry previously said: “The data used to decide these locations and services is based on data and journey experiences from summer 2023.
“The services that have been selected to be removed are largely services we expect to be 80% (or more) full and that have alternative journey options.”
