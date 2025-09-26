Lupset and Featherstone to get £20m community funding boost over next decade

Two communities in the Wakefield district are to each receive up to £20m to improve their communities over the next 10 years.

The funding, announced under the government’s Pride in Place programme, will provide an annual grant of £2m a year for the next decade.

The fund will be shaped by residents themselves, who will have a direct say in how the money is spent – from improving parks and youth facilities to tackling empty buildings and regenerating high streets.

Simon Lightwood, Labour MP for Wakefield and Rothwell, said: “I promised to fight for investment in Lupset – and I am proud to have delivered.

“This £20 million will have a huge impact for residents over the next decade, and I will make sure it is spent where local people need it most.”

“This is the difference having an active, campaigning local MP makes for an area – significant investment, delivering on residents’ priorities.”

The government has also said it will give communities help to save pubs and libraries from closure and encourage councils to block “fake” barbers, as well as “unwanted” betting and vape shops.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said it represented a “huge investment”, and that those who “know their communities best” would decide how the money would be spent.Mr

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell.

Lightwood added: “I fought to secure this funding, but the decisions about how it is used must come from the people who live here.

“I will keep working hard to ensure that every penny delivers for our community.

“Funding will be distributed to the local authority and an independent board made up of the MP, local councillors and community leaders will determine how the funding is spent.”

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery said: “Great neighbourhoods and vibrant high streets are at the heart of any strong community.

Wakefield Council leader Denise Jeffery

“We really welcome the government’s long-term investment which has been announced in our district.

“Bringing people together to improve your area is what loving your community is all about.”

We’ll continue to choose renewal and investment over dividing our communities.”

Jack Hemingway, the council’s deputy leader and cabinet member for regeneration and economic growth, said: “Local people know what works best in their area.

“It’s particularly important that the Pride In Place Programme will be driven by our community. “