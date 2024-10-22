Major housing scheme for Hemsworth approved despite concerns over ‘loss of community identity’

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Councillors have approved plans to build 260 homes on farmland despite objections over flooding, destruction of wildlife habitats and a ‘loss of community identity’.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wakefield Council’s planning committee has given the go-ahead for the Hollins Bank project to be built across an 11-hectare site at Hemsworth.

More than 250 people opposed the plan with objectors also raising concerns about a lack of schools and doctors to accommodate more properties.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The land was part of the greenbelt until January when it was reallocated for housing in the council’s Local Development Plan.

Developer Banks Property has been given permission for a major residential development at an 11-hectare site to the east of Wakefield Road, Hemworth.

Normanton and Hemsworth MP Jon Trickett opposed the plan along with district councillors and Hemsworth Town Council.

Hemsworth councillor Jakob Williamson said there had been “historic flooding events” nearby and there was a lack of suitable drainage to cope with major development.

Developer Banks Property said the scheme would deliver “high quality development” and was in a “wholly suitable location.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan also includes building a new car park for people visiting nearby Vale Head Park.

Plans for major residential development of 260 homes at an 11-hectare site to the east of Wakefield Road, Hemworth, have been approved.

Councillors voted in favour of the scheme by a majority of five to one, with one councillor abstaining.

Hemsworth councillor Melanie Jones spoke against the plan at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

She said the site divided the communities of Hemsworth and Kinsley, adding: “Building here will effectively be joining the two together, removing their identities.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Jones said areas close to the site had a ‘red’ rating on the council’s flood risk register and there were fears that local business would leave the town if development goes ahead.

Hemsworth councillor Melanie Jones spoke against plans to build 260 new homes in the town at a meeting at Wakefield Town Hall.

Local resident Elaine Jones told the meeting: “My concern is the mental health of the children who have to be schooled out of the town.

“It takes three weeks to get an appointment at the doctors.”

James Seabury, for Bank Property, said Yorkshire Water and the council’s highways officers raised no objection to the proposals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Seabury said parking for Vale Head Park would be improved by providing 23 marked vehicle bays.

He added: “We believe this development is entirely appropriate and complies with all council policies.

“It will contribute significant social, economic and financial benefits to the area in the long term.”

The company previously said a network of new cycle paths, footpaths and wildlife habitats would be created when a public consultation was launched over the scheme in August 2023.

The plan also includes providing 2.7 hectares of public open space.

The scheme includes installing electric vehicle charging points at every new home.