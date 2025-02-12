Moulds for making counterfeit Roman coins dating back to 260 CE discovered in Castleford

An exciting discovery as been made in Castleford dating back to 260 CE.

A collection of coin moulds was found at Ackton Meadows in Castleford, which are thought to date to around 260 CE, a period of political instability when coins were in short supply.

260 CE was a significant year in the Roman Empire because it was the year of the Battle of Edessa, which resulted in the capture of the Roman emperor Valerian.

This intriguing find was featured on Digging for Britain on BBC2.

Although these sorts of finds are highly unusual, this isn’t the first time evidence of Roman coin forging has been found in the district.

Another collection of similar coin moulds was found at Lingwell.

These date from around 238 CE, during another period of political instability for the Roman Empire.

These moulds are cared for in the Wakefield Museums and Castles collection.

Excitingly, the collection also includes examples of forged Roman coins of the type that would have been made in these sorts of moulds, dating from between the 1st and 4th centuries.

Most of these coins were found in Castleford during excavations in the 1980s.

Some of the earliest examples were made of bronze and then coated in silver to make them look like solid silver currency. This suggests that making and using forged currency was a long-standing practice in the district.

The moulds, along with the rest of the excavation archive, are currently with the West Yorkshire Archive Service. They will be assessed and categorised by specialists before being offered to the council’s collection.

Coun Hannah Appleyard, Cabinet Member for Culture, Leisure and Sport, said: “We already know that Castleford has a wealth of Roman history, and this latest find paints a fascinating story of life in our district almost two thousand years ago.

“It’s very important to preserve our archaeological heritage for future generations to enjoy.

“So, we’ll be working with the West Yorkshire Archive Service to protect and categorise these new discoveries.

"They will have pride of place alongside the other Roman artefacts in Castleford so that local people can find out more about them.”

Castleford Museum has a significant Roman collection which is free to visit. Find out more here.