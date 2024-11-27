'Mum, we love you MORE': Family speak of devastating loss of their 'strong and caring' mum in Wakefield house fire

Sue Lumb, pictured with her children, sadly died in the fire at her home in Havercroft on Monday.

The family of a mum-of-four who lost her life in a Wakefield house fire on Monday have spoken of their utter devastation and heartbreak.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sue Lumb, 48, sadly died after a fire broke out at her home on Regina Crescent in Havercroft at around 5.45pm on Monday evening.

Emergency services found Sue inside her home, but were unable to save her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her devastated daughter, Chantelle Schofield, 31, said she along with her brothers and sister, Zak, 28, Chloe, 20 and Michael, eight, have been left completely heartbroken at the loss of their strong, much-loved mum.

The cause of the fire in being investigated.

"Our mum showed us what true strength was in life, raising us to be who we are, giving up to always care for her family.

"Our mum was the light to everyone and everyone who had the pleasure of knowing her knew how much happiness she brought to everyone in her life."

Proving just how loved Sue was in the community, a Gofundme page has already raised more than £6,000 to help the family through such a terrible time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s hoped the funds will help replace things lost in the fire as well as help towards funeral costs.

Sue's children describe her as being so strong and caring.

Chantelle said: "We can't put into words right now how we feel or what we're thinking other than pure heartbreak and numbness.

"There have been so many members of the community who have contacted us, placed flowers outside her home and come together to set up a fundraising page for our family, bringing nothing but love and support - this hasn't gone unnoticed.

"As a family, we can't put into words how grateful we are to each and every single one of you - thank you, from the bottom of our hearts."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We learned from mum to be strong. She was very strong, she was very caring and would give up everything for her family.”

Floral tributes have been left outside the house on Regina Crescent, Havercroft.

Chantelle said their mum, who was also a much-loved daughter, sister and auntie, had a saying with her four children - who could say 'I love you more' last.

"Well, mum, for the rest of our lives, we will love you MORE."

If anyone would like to donate to the Gofundme page, click here.