Neon artists bring unique Swedish music collaboration event to Wakefield

For one night only, on Saturday, September 30, leading neon artists, Richard Wheater and April Key, will host a one-off immersive art event at 7A, their Wakefield warehouse.
By Daniel Camenzuli
Published 29th Sep 2023, 19:00 BST- 1 min read
The live performance will feature the UK debut of rising stars, the Swedish progressive avant-garde band, Weils

Masterchef finalist, Chris Hale, will also unveil his delicious interpretation of Sweden’s street food.

With sharp technical ability honed across their shared passion for neon art practices and having both graduated from Edinburgh College of Art (ECA), albeit a decade apart, Richard and April naturally gravitated towards working together, culminating in this first must-see joint conceptual exploration of memory.

An example of Neon Workshops work - called "Sphere", by Fred Tschida. Made & installed by xplor & Neon Workshops in Wakefield in 2021An example of Neon Workshops work - called "Sphere", by Fred Tschida. Made & installed by xplor & Neon Workshops in Wakefield in 2021
An example of Neon Workshops work - called "Sphere", by Fred Tschida. Made & installed by xplor & Neon Workshops in Wakefield in 2021
Family photos documenting elaborate firework displays from 1950’s Hong Kong, as well as subconscious reflections of Yorkshire’s coal fired past, will inform these highly anticipated visuals to music.

The show with be infused with the dreamlike melodic nuances of Weils, a band formed in Sweden by musical maestros, Jonas Teglund and Isak Sundstrom, who have a penchant for making contemporary electronic instrumental blues, with a shades of Brian Eno vibe.

Weils, who take their name from French philosopher and mystic, Simone Weils, couldn’t resist the pull of this fascinating staging.

Weils, a band formed in Sweden by musical maestros, Jonas Teglund and Isak Sundstrom, will be preforming at the eventWeils, a band formed in Sweden by musical maestros, Jonas Teglund and Isak Sundstrom, will be preforming at the event
Weils, a band formed in Sweden by musical maestros, Jonas Teglund and Isak Sundstrom, will be preforming at the event
Tickets are for sale now at £20 per person, with them available from Resident Advisor and Jumbo Records.

For more information about the event and future events, visit www.neonworkshops.com

More information about Weils can be found on its Bandcamp Link: t.co/0hTDr1v4PP

