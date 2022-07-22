New lease of life for former HB Clark brewery

Clark’s Brewery has stood between Westgate and Back Lane for more than a century, but after the company moved to a new purpose-built warehouse in Stanley earlier this year, the historic building came up for grabs.

Barnsley-based JW Boylin Group took over the site, and work is well underway to transform the buildings into business units.

Specialising in the “acquisition and management of multi-tenanted mixed use commercial investment properties”, chairman Jonathan Boylin is heading the operation.

The 50-year-old said: “It’s old and has been untouched for a long time.

“Some of the windows have not been opened for about 50 years, with it being a brewery it was always going to be dark and damp.

“I like to find buildings that have been under utilised, below market value or have not been managed very well, buy them and repurpose them.

“The plan is to try and put in a mixed business centre, small units or workshops and office space.

“I used to drive past there everyday because my kids go to school in Wakefield, I never thought about taking it on, but agents approach me when things like this come up because they know I’d be interested.”

Under the company’s portfolio, the brewery will be one of about 20 sites.

This includes the Thornes Lane in Wakefield and Massarella’s Yard on Agbrigg Road.

Thornes Lane consists of a self-storage units, for businesses, domestic, household and personal storage.

At Massarella’s Yard, the site was formerly used for the manufacture and packaging of Massarella ice cream, but has now been adapted and extended to provide a number of mainly self-contained business units and storage yards.

Mr Boylin describes the site as now being a “hive of activity”, and hopes the brewery will see similar success.

The site will be known as Westgate Business Centre, with the tagline, “driven ambition”.

He is looking to spend about £500,000 on renovations to create up to 20 new units with new carpets, walls and paint, but is keen to keep the old charm of the place.

There remains photographs on the walls from the brewery’s heyday, a “fat lady” vehicle fuel hand pump at the entrance onto Back Lane from the 1920s, and even a light fixing in the main building that an electrician estimates is from 150 years ago.

“If you’re into shiny new building, then it’s not the place for you, “ said Mr Boylin.

“I love the place, there’s a lot of potential.

“I want to give it a second chance.

“I’m just passionate about property - most people would think it’s a bit of a nightmare to take over places like this, but we know how to deal with them.

“We have had a great response already.”

A team of 10 are busy working on the site, with high hopes that work will be completed by next year.

However, two tenants have already signed up and are moving in imminently. For details, call 01226 321 800 or email [email protected]

The brewery owned by HB Clark has been in existence since 1905.

Straddled between Westgate, Parliament Street and Back Lane, directly opposite HMP Wakefield, it takes its name from founder Henry Boon Clark.

Originally hailing from Hertfordshire, he began brewing in Kent, staying in the south for most of his life before did settling in Yorkshire at the age of 60.

Beer making actually ceased on the site in 1960.

However, it restarted again in the summer of 1982 after a new purpose-built brew house opened within the original brewery.

The site in Wakefield was then used as a distribution depot and cash and carry for alcohol up until earlier this year.

The company moved to brand-new warehouse on the Newmarket Lane development at the beginning of March, a 65,000 sq ft site which serves as the company’s headquarters also.