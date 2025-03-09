‘No more hiding’: MPs welcome train station performance figures

Wakefield’s MPs have welcomed the publication of train cancellation and delay data being published for first time.

Millions of passengers are now able to see the operator performace firgures displayed prominently at more than 1,700 railway stations in England.

Office of Rail and Road (ORR) data will update every 28 days showing statistics for the most recent month in a bid to increase transparency and to hold operators to account.

The government said, from Thursday, performance information would appear on large digital display boards, with smaller stations displaying QR codes for passengers to scan on smartphones.

Simon Lightwood, MP for Wakefield and Rothwell said: “Wakefield Westgate, Kirkgate and Outwood stations are used daily by my constituents to access work and education and visit loved ones.

“I am often contacted about unreliable services and I know all too well how frustrating this is as someone who uses rail services to commute to parliament every week.

“When operators are failing to provide decent and reliable services, action needs to be taken.”

Jade Botterill, MP for Ossett and Denby Dale said: “Everybody in our community knows the feeling of being stood at the station, waiting for a train that never seems to come, hearing pre-recorded excuses from an unaccountable rail company.

“Easy access to punctuality and cancellation data will give local railways passengers the information they deserve about what is happening on their journeys.

“Forcing operators to make information public will mean they can’t hide any more.

“We’ve had decades of poor service on our railways. I will continue to work hard to boost our local economy, connect families and ensure better value for money for all passengers.”

Transport secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Today marks the beginning of a new era of rail accountability.

“These displays are a step towards rebuilding trust with passengers using our railways, as we continue to tackle the root causes of frustrating delays and cancellations.

“Through fundamental rail reform, we’re sweeping away decades of dysfunctionality.”

The online data is also screen reader compatible, for those with accessibility needs.

The screens also display a short commentary on work underway by the operators and Network Rail to improve performance, informing and assuring passengers of the ongoing work across their area to improve the reliability and efficiency of services.