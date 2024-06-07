Opposition groups accuse Labour of ‘trying to avoid embarrassment’ over cancelled meeting

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Opposition councillors in Wakefield have accused Labour of ‘trying to avoid embarrassment’ by cancelling a crunch meeting in the run-up to the general election.

The local authority has confirmed a full council meeting planned for June 19 will no longer go ahead.

Opposition groups have criticised the decision, which they claim has been taken to avoid awkward questions being asked of the Labour-run authority in the pre-election period.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Liberal Democrat Group had planned to ask questions about the council’s controversial decision to temporarily shut down Hazel Garth care home in Knottingley.

Wakefield One, Wakefield Council's headquarters building.

Lib Dem Group leader Pete Girt said in a statement: “It is disappointing, but not surprising, that the Labour Mayor should decide to cancel the meeting when there are issues which need raising which would likely cause embarrassment to the Labour Party.

“In particular the closure of Hazel Garth Care Home and the callous and uncaring way it has been handled.”

Coun Girt added: “This is purely a political decision, in my view, and does not serve the best interests of the citizens of Wakefield, who we are all supposed to represent.

“It is our view that the meeting should go ahead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wakefield Council's Lib Dem group members Rachel Speak (left), group leader Pete Girt (centre) and Adele Hayes (right).

“Events in Westminster should not prevent normal business being held in Wakefield.

“There is no reason for the Mayor to cancel this meeting, other than to avoid potential embarrassment to the Labour Party prior to the general election.”

A motion had been tabled by the Wakefield Conservative and Independent Group calling for answers over the departure of the council’s former standards committee chair Isabel Owen.

Ms Owen quit as a Labour councillor in March, saying she had “moved out of the area”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Samantha Harvey, Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural.

She had been asked to resign by council leader Denise Jeffery.

Claims have previously been made in the council chamber that Ms Owen continued to receive payment for her duties months after leaving the district.

In April, councillors were told an extraordinary meeting in relation to the issue would take place in June.

Conservative and Independent group leader Nadeem Ahmed said: “The purpose of the full council meeting is to hold the controlling Labour executive to account.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Nadeem Ahmed, leader of the newly-formed Wakefield Conservative and Independent Group, remains as the official opposition after a vote at the Wakefield Council's annual general meeting.

“The cancellation of this meeting conveniently appears to be linked to the general election.”

Coun Ahmed said other council business, including scrutiny meetings, is still scheduled to go ahead before the election.

He added: “We would urge the Labour leader to make sure the council meeting goes ahead as scheduled in order to show that democracy and scrutiny of elected officials still exists in Wakefield.”

Samantha Havey, ungrouped Conservative councillor for Wakefield Rural, said a full council meeting was held run in the run-up to the 2019 general election.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Harvery said she had planned to ask urgent questions about council debt being written off and delays in cleaning up contaminated land at the former Crigglestone Colliery.

She said: “There are so many urgent and pressing issues in our district, so cancelling the full council meeting will prolong the problems that residents are facing.

“Knottingley residents and their families are in limbo. Their Lib Dem councillors are unable to raise urgent issues on their behalf. Scrutiny has never been more important.

“Council meetings have gone ahead during general election periods before, such as on November 13, 2019, so the thin veneer of an excuse the Labour-led council is giving is not at all plausible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The election was called in a similar timeframe of six weeks, so the short notice cannot be an excuse”