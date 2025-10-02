Ossett and Denby Dale MP helps Yorkshire team win ‘war of the roses’ charity rugby league match

Ossett and Denby Dale MP Jade Botterill was among a victorious Yorkshire team to win a ‘war of the roses’ tag rugby league charity match.

The game, featuring Labour MPs and former rugby league legends from both sides of the Pennines, was organised the Rugby League Cares charity and the Rugby Football League (RFL).

Taking a break from the Labour Party conference in Liverpool, Ms Botterill represented her home county in a match which included former Leeds Rhino Jamie Jones-Buchanan and sports minister Stephanie Peacock.

Ms Botterill is a long-standing advocate for rugby league, previously working as a community development officer at Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation, supporting children across the M62 corridor.

Jade Botterill MP playing for Team Yorkshire

After the match, which Yorkshire defeated a Lancashire team 10-5, she said: “It was great to take a break from conference for two of my favourite things: Rugby league and representing Yorkshire.

“Rugby League clubs across Yorkshire do vital work across our communities and I am so proud to continue to support all the incredible work our very own Wakefield Trinity Community Foundation does.

“A huge thanks to Rugby League Cares and the RFL, who organised such a fantastic tournament.

“I am already looking forward to next year and retaining the trophy for Yorkshire.”

The victorious Yorkshire tag rugby league side.

Since becoming an MP in July last year, Ms Botterill has spoken out in support of the sport, holding a parliamentary debate to highlight the contribution made by rugby league clubs to their local communities.