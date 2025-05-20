Parking concerns over plan to turn call centre into mosque

Plans have been submitted to convert a former call centre in Wakefield into a mosque.

Wakefield Council has been asked to approve the transformation of the building on Tadman Street, Thornes, into a place of worship.

The site was previously occupied by Kinspan water and energy firm but has been vacant for around three years.

The building has since been bought by a charity following public donations.

The scheme involves converting of the building on Tadman Street, Thornes, into a place of worship.

Documents submitted to Wakefield Council said a new centre was needed as an existing prayer facility in the city centre had been forced to close to make way for a major redevelopment project.

The building could be open from 6am to 10pm if the scheme is approved.

The planning application states: “The building will be used as a place of worship for the Islamic faith.

“The building will be open and available for five daily prayers and Eid community prayers.

“The building would be used as a place of gathering around Ramadan.

“Alongside the prayer facility, a madrassa will operate for children to study the Quran.”

Classes for up to 20 children are proposed on weekday evenings.

The proposal also said: “The madrassa would encourage the use of public transport and cycles for attendees.

“The building is situated to service the local community and car users would be discouraged or asked to car share.

“The use as a madrassa is governed by strict guidelines and the access would be restricted and regulated by staff.”

Additional lighting is proposed to the car park entrance and access to the building would covered by a CCTV system monitored 24 hours a day.

The application has so far received 100 comments of support and 65 objections from residents.

Neighbourhood policing officers have expressed concerns over the number of vehicles around the site during Friday prayers.

West Yorkshire Police said: “This could increase demand for on-street parking, which has potential to create inconsiderate parking and obstructions, which results in calls for service to the police in the first instance and council wardens, if there are road markings or signage for parking.”

Addressing the concerns, the application states: “The only point of conflict would be for one hour on a Friday lunchtime.

“This period would be supervised by a specific appointed car park attendant and signs will be fixed asking residents not to park on the main road or block access points when attending prayer.

“Demand for this form of building has declined dramatically and, had the applicants not purchased the property, it would have remained vacant.

“The proposal would, in our opinion, be a benefit to local businesses as well as a benefit for the community as a whole.”

A similar place of worship had been in use above a fast food shop on Kirkgate in Wakefield city centre.

It closed after the premises were acquired by the council as part of multi-million project project to regenerate the area.

An application to move to alternative premises at a tower block on Kirkgate was withdrawn last month after safety concerns were raised by police, housing and council officers.

The proposed scheme included operating a prayer room and social centre for up to 80 people at Manor House.

The 14-storey block of flats, which sits above The Ridings shopping centre, is owned by Wakefield District Housing (WDH).

The social housing provider, now called Vico Homes, is currently carrying out essential fire safety works at the building, which is defined as ‘high risk’ under the Building Safety Act 2022.

A letter commenting on the scheme from the company’s legal team said: “It is vital that these works are not delayed or otherwise negatively impacted by works to, or a change of use of, this property.”