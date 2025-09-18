Paws at the Pit: A 'woof'derful day out for the whole family at the National Coal Mining Museum

Get ready for a very unique day out as Paws at the Pit arrives at the National Coal Mining Museum this Saturday – a VIP celebration for our four-legged friends and the humans who love them!

Visit for a heartwarming, tail-wagging event packed with doggie delights, family-friendly fun, and a whole lot of love for our canine companions.

Perfect for proud pup parents or enthusiastic dog lovers, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can look forward to an action-packed day of dog-friendly fun and entertainment including delightful doggie goodies, pet-friendly stalls and a special pooch play area.

The museum will also host an artisan market curated by Tilly & Primrose, featuring over 30 independent businesses and charities offering handcrafted treasures and local surprises.

There will be fun for all the family with free crafts, face painting and balloon modelling.

The highlight of the day will be the Best in Show Competition at 1.30pm, where proud pup parents can enter their dogs in playful categories such as, Smallest Big Personality, Biggest Lap Dog, Waggiest Tail, Best Ears, Best Senior (seven plus years), and Most Like Their Owner.

Pre-registration is available online, or entries can be made on the day.

Lynn Dunning, CEO National Coal Mining Museum, said: “Our furry friends are always welcome at the museum, and our beautiful outdoor spaces are the perfect place to take them for a relaxing stroll. It’s a great opportunity to enjoy the fresh air, stunning surroundings and take a break at our new look café, which is pet friendly for the day, while you're here.”

To find out more click here.