Graffiti had been daubed on the new play equipment, some plastic parts set alight, and damage caused to surrounding turf in what council chiefs have described as ‘mindless vandalism’ .

Wakefield Council bosses however have vowed the play area will still open as planned at the end of this week as children break up for the Easter holidays

Glynn Humphries, corporate director for Communities, Environment and Climate Change, said: “We are very disappointed by the recent acts of mindless vandalism on the new play area in Pontefract Park.

Pontefract Park's new kids playground has been targeted by vandals just days before it is set to open.

“There has been graffiti, turf, and fire damage to the site before the new play area has opened to the public.

“We are currently carrying out repairs to the play area and we will be going ahead with the opening on Friday March 31.

“Until then we would ask people not to go into the play area, as it is not ready or safe to use. We’d also like to remind them not to remove the security fencing,” said Mr Humphries.

He said the council had been alerted by a member of the public to the damage on Sunday March 26 and security of the site had been stepped up, supported by police.

Graffiti has been scrawled on play equipment

“If you have any information about who might be behind the vandalism, please contact West Yorkshire Police by calling 101,” he added.

The park has 30 pieces of equipment suitable for all ages from early years to teens and a fairy tale theme to tie in with the nearby Pontefract racecourse and castle.

It also has inclusive facilities, like a wheelchair-friendly roundabout, a ‘you and me’ swing seat and a quiet storytellers circle.

Toddlers will be able to go on a dragon hunt, make potions, follow the trail to a ‘gingerbread house’ style unit and ride a horse to the stables playhouse.

Minor damage has also been caused to the turf at the park.

And for older children there are more adventurous and thrilling equipment, including a ‘castle on the hill’ with embankment slide, cableway and a ‘giant’s unit’ at nearly 9 metres tall.