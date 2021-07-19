Police appeal to find missing Castleford man Ryan Conley
Police are appealing for anyone who sees a missing Castleford man to get in contact.
Ryan Conley, 38, was last seen in the Castleford area. He was wearing a black jumper with a white writing on the centre saying Jack & Jones, black Adidas tracksuit bottoms with three white lines down leg and a black coat with the hood up.
He is known to frequent the Leeds area and also has links to South Yorkshire.
Anyone with information about Ryan or his whereabouts is asked to contact Wakefield CID on 101 quoting reference 13210345813.