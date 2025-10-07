Police appeal to help find Adam Smith missing from home in Wakefield
Police are appealing for help to find a man reported missing from home in Wakefield.
Adam Smith, 46, was reported missing last night (Monday, October 6).
He is a white male, slim build, approx. 5ft 5 tall, short dark brown hair and wearing a grey baseball cap.
He is also wearing a black jacket, black trainers and wears glasses.
There are concerns for his welfare.
Any information or sightings please contact 101 and quote log 1947 06/10/2025