Police appeal to help find Adam Smith missing from home in Wakefield

By Leanne Clarke
Published 7th Oct 2025, 09:51 BST
Police are appealing for help to find a man reported missing from home in Wakefield.

Adam Smith, 46, was reported missing last night (Monday, October 6).

He is a white male, slim build, approx. 5ft 5 tall, short dark brown hair and wearing a grey baseball cap.

He is also wearing a black jacket, black trainers and wears glasses.

There are concerns for his welfare.

Any information or sightings please contact 101 and quote log 1947 06/10/2025

