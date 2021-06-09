Pontefract Asda worker's kind gesture to sweet-toothed Mavis, 87

When Asda worker Mel Wynn discovered how much an 87-year-old regular customer loves old-fashioned barley sugar sweets, she went above and beyond to make sure she received a bag of her childhood favourites

Mavis Foster and her granddaughter Kerry were out on their weekly shop when they got talking to Asda Pontefract store employee, Mel Wynn.

During their chat, Mavis asked Mel if they stocked her childhood favourite treat, barley sugar sweets - unfortunately, she had no luck.

But Mel knew an old-fashioned sweet shop near her holiday caravan in Bridlington would have some in stock, so she made the trip to bring the sweet back for Mavis.

Mel said: “We went to the shop and I bought her some, well my husband Dave actually paid as I didn't have my purse on me!

“And I gave them to Mavis the next time I saw her.

“She was a bit overwhelmed and wanted to pay me, but I said no as it was my treat.

“I just thought it would be a nice thing to do."

Store manager Joel Turner, who nominated Mel for an Asda customer service award, said: "It was just a lovely thing for Mel to do, going above and beyond for her community.

“We are all super proud of her, Mel really is a lovely, bubbly person who will do anything for anyone.

Mavis's granddaughter Kerry Foster was so touched by Mel's kindness that she took to social media to thank her – and the response she received was phenomenal.

The Facebook post received over 1,200 likes and plenty of lovely comments from members of the community.

Kerry said: “Mel is just so, so lovely.

My nan was telling her how much she loved the sweets and we thought nothing more about it. Then the next time we visited the store, Mel brought a bag over to her.