Pontefract pub's £1,000 Covid 'breach' fine overturned in court

The Robin Hood on Wakefield Road in Pontefract had been visited by Wakefield Council officers on the first evening after re-opening from lockdown in September last year, and were issued with the four-figure fixed penalty notice after alleging that social distancing was not being observed.

The landlord of the pub, Dean Smith vowed to fight the fine and this week, at Kirklees Magistrates' Court, the decision was overturned.

This was after an appeal by the pub had been rejected by the council.

The Robin Hood in Pontefract.

Mr Smith said: "After all this time and pressure on us, we are over the moon.

"We were confident we were doing the right thing.

"It was the first day we had opened with table service and masks and we were doing our best.

"We are so thankful that the law has been upheld.

"We have had so many nice comments from people."

Wakefield Council will now have to pick up the legal costs of the pub.

Glynn Humphries, Wakefield Council’s service director for communities, environment and climate change, said: “In what has been a difficult situation for local authorities throughout the pandemic, the council has provided both an advisory and enforcement role, so as to ensure all Covid-19 regulations were being followed and that there was no increased risk to our residents.