Postie's Sean Lock portrait to be donated to late comedian's family

The portrait was painted on an iPad.

Adam Schofield completed the life-like painting on his iPad, which attracted national attention and thousands of likes online, so he decided to raffle the painting off.

The winner decided to donate the A3 painting to Sean Lock’s family, who had even entered the competition.

The money raised, around £759, has been donated to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Sean Lock, a renowned stand-up comedian and star of Channel 4’s hit show, 8 Out of 10 Cats, died in August from cancer.