“Let’s make all the training, all the hours, the sweat, the tears, worth the effort for The Prince of Wales Hospice.”

Simon Speight from Pontefract has already completed four of the 12 challenges he has set for himself this year to raise money for the Prince of Wales Hospice which cared for his sister Anita before she died in 2021.

The challenges include eight ultra-marathons, three marathons and one half-marathon taking place in various places around the UK, his most recent being the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon on May 12.

The dozen challenges kicked off on January 13 of this year with the Rasselbock Run in Sherwood Pines in Edwinstowe – a six hour ultramarathon.

Simon Speight pictured with wife Rachael and daughter Megan after completing the arduous Chester Ultra 100, where he came fourth in his age category.

Next was the eight hour ultramarathon in Heaton Park on March 23 and since then, Simon has completed the Chester Ultra 100, coming fourth in his age group, and the Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon.

Simon’s next race will be a 12 hour ultramarathon in Wythenshawe on June 1, followed by the Manvers Dusk Till Dawn event on July 20 – where participants are challenged to run as many 3.21 mile laps as possible between 6pm and 6am.

Other challenges planned will take Simon to Newcastle, the Peak District, Anglesey and Ripon, amongst other places, with at least one challenge a month between now and November. Simon’s final challenge will be the Remembrance Day marathon in Durham on November 10.

Simon has been raising money through long-distance challenges since 2021, and has raised over £8,000.

Simon running the Chester Ultra 100. The Pontefract runner is raising money for the Prince of Wales Hospice which cared for his sister Anita before she died in 2021.

On his Facebook page, Simon said: “What motivates me? What keeps me going? Knowing I’m making a difference to people’s lives. Knowing I’ve had so much support from so many people on the way. Knowing that I’ll continue to get that support and will be forever grateful.

“All I ask is for my friends and family to help motivate me by showing your support. These challenges are more about the mind. They are really tough.

"Every love heart, every thumbs up, helps me to keep going and to make my sister proud and helps to raise awareness for Hospice care because one day, god forbid, our time will come when some of us will be thankful for this amazing service, run by amazing people, being readily available in our community. They rely so much on donations.”

Last month, Simon completed the Chester Ultra 100, a gruelling endurance test of 100 miles in 32 hours or less.

After the event, Simon said: “I’ve had 12 hours sleep, my legs are a bit stiff, but I’ve had no foot blister issues despite two falls. Let’s make all the training, all the hours, the sweat, the tears, worth the effort for The Prince of Wales Hospice.”