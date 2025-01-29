Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of one of the three teenagers killed in a crash in Wakefield have described him as ‘kind, thoughtful and hardworking.’

Officers from the Major Collision and Enquiry Team (MCET) continue to investigate a collision on Friday, January 24, which resulted in the death of Koby Jones, 18, from Flockton.

In a family tribute his mum Rebecca, said: “Koby was genuinely one of the most kind, thoughtful, hardworking young men I have ever known and we are so proud to call him our son! This family is broken and the world is going to be such a lonely place without him.

“Whoever had the pleasure of meeting him would say the same.

Koby Jones, far left, pictured with his family.

“Love you son. Loved by ALL!”

The collision happened on Bramley Lane at around 8.30pm when a black Seat Ibiza car travelling in the direction of Woolley left the road and collided with a tree.

Detective Sergeant Steven Suggitt from the Major Collision Enquiry Team said: “This was clearly a tragic incident where three people lost their lives and a fourth suffered life-threatening injuries and our thoughts remain with their families.

“We are continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding this collision and believe the car left the Horbury Bridge area at around 8.20pm.

“We would like anyone who saw the car travelling between Horbury Bridge and West Bretton around this time to please get in touch.

“We would also like to hear from anyone with relevant CCTV or dashcam footage.”

Two other males, both aged 19, suffered fatal injuries in the collision. A fourth man who was seriously injured remains in hospital with life threatening injuries.

Anyone who can assist with enquiries is asked to contact West Yorkshire Police online at www.westyorkshire.police.uk/LiveChat or by calling 101, quoting reference 13250044651.