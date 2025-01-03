Public inquiry to be held after energy firm appeals decision to reject Sitlington solar farm

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A public inquiry is to be held after an energy company appealed a decision to reject plans to build a major solar farm on greenbelt land in Wakefield.

Wakefield Council turned down proposals to install solar panels across 133 acres of land in Sitlington, which makes up the villages of Middlestown, Overton and Netherton, in April last year.

At the time, planning officers described the scheme as “inappropriate” and “harmful” to the rural setting.

The local authority also said the proposal would also have “negative” impacts for residents living in nearby villages.

The Save Sitlington residents' group was set up to fight plans for a major solar farm straddling the border of Wakefield and Kirklees

A Planning Inspectorate hearing will now take place after Boom Power appealed the decision.

The four-day hearing, starting on March 25, is scheduled to take place at Wakefield Town Hall.

The Save the Sitlington Countryside group was formed by residents when details the project were revealed in 2022.

The group is part of UK Solar Alliance, a body of around 100 organisations opposed to large-scale solar developments on UK farmland.

Opponents said the development would turn one of the most picturesque areas of the city into an “industrial landscape”.

More than 550 people objected to the proposals, with 53 in support.

Boom Power has already been granted permission by Kirklees Council to build a solar farm nearby on 210 acres of land at Flockton.

Wakefield Council called for a full environmental impact assessment to be carried out before an application on its side of the local authority boundary was submitted.

It said there were concerns over the potential impact on wildlife habitats in ancient woodland which covers part of the site.

Part of the site is also a designated special area of conservation.

The planning officer’s report said the scheme would have “significant benefits” in helping to achieve renewable energy targets.

But the report recommended refusal, saying the plan was “inappropriate” for the greenbelt.

The document said: “The proposed development would give rise to significant impacts to the landscape, character and visual amenity of the site and surrounding area, which would not be satisfactorily mitigated or outweighed by the proposed benefits of the development.”

A planning statement submitted on behalf of Boom Power said: “The proposal would provide a clean, renewable and sustainable form of electricity and will also make a valuable contribution to the generation of electricity at a local level.

“The scheme would contribute to the region’s progress in meeting its renewable energy target and would also assist in meeting national targets for both energy supply and low carbon energy development.”

A second application by Boom Power to build a solar farm across greenbelt land near to the villages of Woolley and Haigh, close to Yorkshire Sculpture Park, is still under consideration.