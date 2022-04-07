Rhinos star Rob Burrow receives MBE for services to rugby and Motor Neurone Disease in Windsor Castle ceremony

Rob and Lindsey Burrow.

Rob, 39, who spent 16 years playing for the Leeds Rhinos and was diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease in 2019, was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year Honours list.

On Tuesday, supported by his wife Lindsey, he was honoured for his services to both rugby league and the Motor Neurone Disease community.

Speaking when his MBE was first announced, Rob said: “It is truly humbling to be awarded the MBE and I would like to thank everyone who has made this possible.

Rob with wife Lindsey, dad Geoff and mum Irene at Windsor Castle. (Photo by Steve Parsons-WPA Pool/Getty Images)

“It is my honour and privilege to accept this award on behalf of all the MND community.

“I hope it gives people hope that we are not ignored and the drive for more research and support to end MND will not stop.”

Since The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease appeal launched in September 2021, £1.87 million has been raised, thanks to support from all over the world

The unit, for which around £5m is needed, will see all MND services housed under one roof for the first time.

Patients will have access to a range of holistic support tailored to their needs, from speech and language therapy, to diet and nutrition advice, and physiotherapy.

Leeds Hospitals Charity is the charity of Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust.