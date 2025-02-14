Rhubarb Festival 2025: Wakefield ready to turn pink as Rhubarb Festival returns next week

The Rhubarb Festival is back for 2025!

Wakefield’s celebration of its most famous vegetable returns to paint the city pink for three days next weekend.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hugely popular food and drink market returns to the city centre on February 21 to 23, with more than 50 chalets where visitors can sample and purchase local and regional treats.

For those with a sweet tooth, the market will be offering handmade chocolates from the Yorkshire Chocolatier, a selection of fudges and sweets from Nelly’s Fudge and indulgent cakes and bakes from Nom Bakes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If you’re a cheese lover, you’ll be spoilt for choice, with The Great British Cheese Co and and The Cheese Board bringing cheeses from all over to Wakefield.

And there will be a whole host of tipples on offer from liquers from Rhucello, spirits from Hornsea Spirit Co, AB Gold Rum and Forged Spirits, and beer from Bier Huis.

Meat-eaters can get their teeth round an assortment of pies, pasties and rolls from H Hoffmann & Sons and Allums Butchers and a gourmet range of British game from Sizzlers Prime Meats.

And if you’re going plant-based, never fear La Focaccia and Little Box Kitchen are all serving up vegan and vegetarian goodies.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And it wouldn’t be the Rhubarb Festival without E Oldroyds & Sons, who will be serving pies, crumbles, jams, chutneys at their chalet along with fresh forced rhubarb, to take home.

More than 50 chalets will be offering lots of treats over the weekend.

Families will also be able to take part in workshops and enjoy lively street entertainment, including festival legend Ruby Rhubarb!

The Rhubarb Fairy will also be visiting granting ‘rhubarb wishes’ and there will be performances from the Wakefield Morris Dancers.

There’ll be a new programme of chef demos including Wakefield’s very own Karen Wright, double BAFTA award winning TV presenter and home chef Sam Nixon and award-winning chef Rachel Green.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Live music, programmed by Wakefield Music Collective, will be on every day at the Rhu-Bar and people can discover more about the history of Wakefield rhubarb at the Heritage Talks, which can be booked here.

The festival will be open from 10am-5pm on Friday and Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday next week.

Also, as part of the activities, the Rhubarb Food & Drink Trail is back in partnership with Wakefield BID and will ensure the spotlight is on the city’s vibrant food and drink offer.

Venues across Wakefield city centre will be offering delicious rhubarb-themed items throughout the festival weekend.