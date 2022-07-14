Road closure and disruption on main Wakefield road while gas works take place

Northern Gas Networks to carry out essential upgrade work to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply at Jacobs Well Lane, Wakefield

The work, to be carried out by Northern Gas Networks, will replace the ageing metal pipework with new, more durable plastic pipes, to ensure a safe and reliable supply of gas to customers now while getting the network ready to transport alternative greener fuels in the future.

The work will start on Thursday, July 28 and is expected to take approximately five weeks to complete.

It has been planned in collaboration with Wakefield Council.

So that engineers can carry out the work safely and efficiently, and to protect the members of the public, some traffic management measures will be put in place.

From Thursday, July 28, a road closure will be introduced on the A642 Jacobs Well Lane, at the junction of Marsh Lane. This will be in place for approximately one week and will then change to a single lane closure for a further week.

From Monday, August 8 there will be a second road closure on Duke of York Street, at the junction of Jacobs Well Lane. This will be in place for the remainder of the project.

Steve Pigott, Business Operations Lead for Northern Gas Networks, said: “We would like to apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused during these essential works. However, it is vital we complete them to continue to maintain a safe and reliable gas supply to the residents of Wakefield.

“We want to assure residents and road users that we will be working hard to complete this essential scheme as safely and as quickly as possible.”

While all of NGN’s work has now resumed, extra safety precautions remain in place to keep everyone safe while we continue to live with Covid-19.

Customers can read more about NGN’s Covid Secure Promise here.

For further information about the work please contact NGN’s Customer Care Team on 0800 040 7766 or email: [email protected]