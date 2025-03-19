‘Roaring success’: Wakefield care home revs up dream for lifelong motorcycle enthusiast Roy

A lifelong motorcycle enthusiast saw his dream roar back to life when the dedicated team at his care home collaborated with a local biking crew to make his wish a reality.

Sign up to our daily Wakefield Express Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The rumble of an engine and open road have been a distant memory for Roy Hercliffe, a resident at Hepworth House, but shared his longing to ride again with Wellbeing Coordinator, Helen Brady.

Having owned and ridden bikes throughout his life, Roy thought his days in the saddle were behind him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, Helen teamed up with Care Manager Emma Shepherd and took to Facebook, rallying the local community with a heartfelt plea to help make Roy’s dream come true.

Roy Hercliffe, a lifelong motorcycle enthusiast, saw his dream roar back to life when the dedicated team collaborated with a local biking crew to make his wish a reality.

Lawrence Sparks reached out from Rider Support North, a motorcycle group with a big heart and an even bigger passion for two-wheelers.

Lawrence and the group subsequently rolled up with a bike ready for Roy to ride safely as a passenger, guided by one of their expert drivers.

On the big day, they brought along a trike, giving fellow resident Duncan Verity a chance to join the fun.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The air buzzed with excitement as Roy and Duncan hit the road, while other residents spilled outside to cheer and swap stories with the bikers.

The air buzzed with excitement as residents spilled outside to cheer and swap stories with the bikers.

Roy said: "The morning was amazing.

"The guy took me round several times and it was a great experience. I've never been on a trike before, but it was nice to experience being on the road like that again."

Roy was gifted a helmet signed by the Rider Support North crew – a keepsake to immortalise the special day out.

"The helmet they gave me was unexpected, but it is something I will treasure forever,” Roy said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Roy was gifted a helmet signed by the Rider Support North crew – a keepsake to immortalise the special day out.

After the event, Wellbeing Coordinator Ellie Linskill sat down with Rider Support North to ask for their support as part of a joint fundraiser for MIND, a mental health charity close to the hearts of everyone at Hepworth House and the biking crew.

Helen said: “Making Roy's wish come true meant so much to myself and the other staff at the home.

"Roy truly believed because he is now in a home that he would be limited but we want our residents to live life to the fullest.

“Just because you are later in life doesn't mean your life has to stop. You’re never too old to have experiences and we will always go above and beyond to make our residents happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The morning was truly heartwarming and emotional as Roy's ride dream came true.

"Not only Roy's but Duncan's too, seeing their faces light up was a moment I'll never forget.

"A huge thank you to Rider Support North for arriving at Hepworth House with an incredible entourage."

Debbie Manley, HC-One’s Hepworth House Care Home’s Manager, said: "The motorcycle group's visit was a roaring success. Our residents thoroughly enjoyed the unique and exciting experience."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hepworth House is also hosting a sizzling barbecue bash on August 23 from 2pm to 4pm with food, a tombola, live tunes from local singer Steve Walters, and the bikers rolling in with their rides.

Every penny raised will go to MIND, fuelling their vital work in raising mental health awareness.